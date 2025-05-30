Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Brixmor Property Group Stock

Ratings for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $28.25, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.83%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Brixmor Property Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Goldsmith UBS Announces Buy $29.00 - Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $29.00 $30.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $29.00 $33.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $26.00 $27.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Brixmor Property Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Brixmor Property Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Brixmor Property Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Brixmor Property Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Brixmor Property Group's Background

Brixmor Property Group Inc is a real estate investment trust based in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers across the United States. It leases its rentable areas to retailers, restaurants, theatres, entertainment venues, and fitness centers, with the company's tenants consisting of large department stores, discount retailers, and grocery stores. The company is an internally managed REIT. The company operates in Florida, Texas, California, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Ohio and other states.

Breaking Down Brixmor Property Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Brixmor Property Group displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.39%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Brixmor Property Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 20.61%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brixmor Property Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.34% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brixmor Property Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.79% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Brixmor Property Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.73, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

