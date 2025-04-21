Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss BigCommerce Holdings Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $8.25, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.71% lower than the prior average price target of $8.75.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive BigCommerce Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Raimo Lenschow |Barclays |Lowers |Underweight | $6.00|$7.00 | |Keith Weiss |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $7.00|$8.00 | |Scott Berg |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $10.00|$10.00 | |Scott Berg |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $10.00|$10.00 |

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to BigCommerce Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of BigCommerce Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into BigCommerce Holdings's Background

BigCommerce Holdings Inc is engaged in offering Software-as-a-service (SaaS) e-commerce platform. The company's SaaS platform engages in the creation of online stores by delivering a combination of ease-of-use, enterprise functionality, and flexibility. It powers both the customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to popular online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems. The group operates in a single segment covering geographical areas of Americas-U.S.; Americas-other; EMEA; and APAC, of which majority of revenue is generated from Americas-U.S.

BigCommerce Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining BigCommerce Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.42% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: BigCommerce Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.75%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -7.67%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BigCommerce Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.71%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, BigCommerce Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

