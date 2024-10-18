Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Bank OZK Stock

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Bank OZK and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $52.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $63.00 and a low estimate of $48.00. This current average has increased by 7.65% from the previous average price target of $49.00.

A clear picture of Bank OZK's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $63.00 $58.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $48.00 $49.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $48.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $49.00 $41.00

All You Need to Know About Bank OZK

Bank OZK is a bank holding company that owns and operates a community bank, Bank of the Ozarks. The bank operates offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, California, New York and Mississippi. It provides a range of banking services which include deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts to loan services like real estate, consumer, commercial and industrial loans. Apart from providing traditional banking products and services it also provides treasury management, trust and wealth management, financial planning, online banking and other related services.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Bank OZK's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.19% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bank OZK's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 41.63%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank OZK's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bank OZK's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.17.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

