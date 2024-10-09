Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Axis Capital Holdings Stock

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $86.75, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $78.00, the current average has increased by 11.22%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Axis Capital Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Buy $95.00 $88.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $74.00 $63.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $88.00 $86.00 Harry Fong Roth MKM Raises Buy $90.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Axis Capital Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Axis Capital Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Axis Capital Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Axis Capital Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Axis Capital Holdings analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Axis Capital Holdings

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd is a property and casualty insurance company that provides various products and services to clients and distribution partners. The company has operating subsidiaries and branch networks based in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, and Singapore. Its business consists of two distinct global underwriting platforms, AXIS Insurance, and AXIS Reinsurance. The company manages its portfolio holistically, aiming to construct an optimum consolidated portfolio of funded and unfunded risks.

A Deep Dive into Axis Capital Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Axis Capital Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.69% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Axis Capital Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.9% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.06%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axis Capital Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.3.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AXS

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Wells Fargo Upgrades Underweight Equal-Weight Nov 2021 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AXS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.