Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Affiliated Managers Group Stock

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $194.75, a high estimate of $201.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. Highlighting a 2.14% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $199.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Affiliated Managers Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Raises Buy $201.00 $198.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Buy $198.00 $218.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Affiliated Managers Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Affiliated Managers Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Affiliated Managers Group's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Affiliated Managers Group analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group offers investment strategies to investors through its network of affiliates. The firm typically buys a majority interest in small to midsize boutique asset managers, receiving a fixed percentage of revenue from these firms in return. Affiliates operate independently, with AMG providing strategic, operational, and technology support, as well as global distribution. At the end of December 2023, AMG's affiliate network—which includes firms like AQR Capital Management, and Pantheon in alternative assets and other products (which accounted for 35% of AUM), Artemis, Genesis, Harding Loevner, and Tweedy Browne in global and emerging-market equities (28%) and Frontier, River Road, Parnassus, and Yacktman in U.S. equities (21%)—had $672.2 billion in managed assets.

Affiliated Managers Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Affiliated Managers Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.38%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Affiliated Managers Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 29.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Affiliated Managers Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.17%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Affiliated Managers Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.66%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Affiliated Managers Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.7, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMG

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Nov 2021 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.