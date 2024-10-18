Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss AerSale Stock

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $9.25, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 17.78% lower than the prior average price target of $11.25.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive AerSale. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ciarmoli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $8.00 $10.00 Bert Subin Stifel Lowers Buy $11.00 $13.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $8.00 $10.00 Michael Ciarmoli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $10.00 $12.00

Discovering AerSale: A Closer Look

AerSale Corp is an integrated, diversified leader in aviation aftermarket products and services. It specializes in the sale, lease, and exchange of used aircraft, engines, and components, in addition to providing a broad range of maintenance, repair, and overhaul, and engineering services for commercial aircraft and components. The company operating segment includes Asset Management Solutions and TechOps. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management Solutions segment.

A Deep Dive into AerSale's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: AerSale displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.22%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AerSale's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.72% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): AerSale's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.81%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: AerSale's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

