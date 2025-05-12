Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Adtalem Glb Education Stock

Ratings for Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $131.75, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.34% increase from the previous average price target of $118.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Adtalem Glb Education's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Outperform $132.00 $115.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $140.00 $120.00 Jack Slevin Jefferies Announces Buy $135.00 - Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $120.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Adtalem Glb Education. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Adtalem Glb Education compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Adtalem Glb Education's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Adtalem Glb Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc is an American for-profit educational company that operates various university and educational programs. The company has three segments namely Chamberlain; Walden; and Medical and Veterinary. It derives maximum revenue from Chamberlain segment.

Adtalem Glb Education: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Adtalem Glb Education showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.94% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Adtalem Glb Education's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.05%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Adtalem Glb Education's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.24%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Adtalem Glb Education's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.21%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Adtalem Glb Education's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.54, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

