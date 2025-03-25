Beyond The Numbers: 35 Analysts Discuss CrowdStrike Holdings Stock

In the preceding three months, 35 analysts have released ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 15 17 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 10 12 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $430.89, with a high estimate of $506.00 and a low estimate of $370.00. Marking an increase of 6.65%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $404.03.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of CrowdStrike Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gray Powell BTIG Announces Buy $431.00 - Fatima Boolani UBS Lowers Buy $425.00 $450.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Lowers Buy $425.00 $450.00 Adam Tindle Raymond James Raises Outperform $390.00 $360.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $395.00 $390.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $415.00 $395.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $400.00 $375.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $440.00 $440.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Lowers Overweight $450.00 $480.00 Adam Borg Stifel Lowers Buy $435.00 $475.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $430.00 $400.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $425.00 $400.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $450.00 $400.00 Trevor Walsh Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $400.00 $400.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $405.00 $380.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Overweight $475.00 $506.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Lowers Neutral $405.00 $440.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $450.00 $450.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $420.00 $420.00 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $420.00 $370.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $450.00 $418.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $450.00 $385.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Buy $450.00 $396.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Raises Buy $420.00 $400.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $506.00 $372.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $475.00 $400.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $429.00 $390.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Buy $460.00 $385.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $450.00 $385.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $480.00 $395.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Neutral $430.00 $390.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $370.00 $300.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Buy $420.00 $400.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Buy $385.00 $375.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $420.00 $365.00

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

CrowdStrike Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CrowdStrike Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 25.22% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: CrowdStrike Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.72%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: CrowdStrike Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.24, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

