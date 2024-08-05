Beyond The Numbers: 34 Analysts Discuss Costco Wholesale Stock

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) underwent analysis by 34 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 16 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 5 2 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 7 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $877.24, with a high estimate of $975.00 and a low estimate of $676.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.76% from the previous average price target of $829.44.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Costco Wholesale. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $925.00 $925.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Buy $925.00 $850.00 George Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $800.00 $775.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $950.00 $905.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $920.00 $890.00 Karen Short Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $830.00 $765.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Buy $970.00 $940.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Buy $950.00 $900.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $962.00 $874.00 Peter Benedict Baird Raises Outperform $975.00 $850.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $925.00 $900.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $900.00 $900.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Buy $900.00 $850.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $975.00 $870.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $890.00 $860.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Buy $940.00 $890.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $905.00 $850.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $900.00 $850.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Buy $890.00 $840.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $850.00 $850.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $800.00 $710.00 Karen Short Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $765.00 $700.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Buy $850.00 $777.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Outperform $875.00 $800.00 Bill Kirk Roth MKM Raises Neutral $676.00 $650.00 George Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $775.00 $750.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $873.00 $815.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $860.00 $845.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Buy $850.00 $800.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $850.00 $800.00 Chris Graja Argus Research Raises Buy $900.00 $805.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $850.00 $805.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $820.00 $810.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $800.00 $800.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Costco Wholesale. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Costco Wholesale compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Costco Wholesale's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Costco Wholesale's Background

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model, predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given Costco's frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and allowing the retailer to generate strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and enjoys over 60% market share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 270 warehouses, primarily in markets such as Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

Understanding the Numbers: Costco Wholesale's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Costco Wholesale's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.07% as of 31 May, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Costco Wholesale's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.87% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Costco Wholesale's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.9%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Costco Wholesale's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.5%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Costco Wholesale's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.43, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

