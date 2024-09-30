Beyond The Numbers: 34 Analysts Discuss Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock

34 analysts have shared their evaluations of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 11 12 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 7 6 11 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $150.63, a high estimate of $3050.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. This current average has decreased by 71.67% from the previous average price target of $531.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Chipotle Mexican Grill by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Bittner Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $58.00 $58.00 David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $59.00 $65.00 David Tarantino Baird Lowers Outperform $62.00 $74.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Lauren Silberman Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy $67.00 $67.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $58.00 $54.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $61.00 $61.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Maintains Buy $69.00 $69.00 Gregory Francfort Guggenheim Lowers Neutral $54.00 $55.00 Eric Gonzalez Keybanc Lowers Overweight $66.00 $68.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Lowers Buy $69.00 $71.00 Brian Vaccaro Raymond James Lowers Outperform $62.50 $70.00 Alton Stump Loop Capital Lowers Hold $53.00 $58.00 David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $65.00 $72.00 Lauren Silberman Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $67.00 $72.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $55.00 $57.00 Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $67.00 $74.60 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Buy $69.00 $74.00 Brian Bittner Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $65.00 $70.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $58.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $56.00 $61.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Lowers Buy $65.00 $72.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $61.00 $64.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Lowers Neutral $54.00 $64.00 Gregory Francfort Guggenheim Raises Neutral $55.00 $54.50 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Adjusts Equal-Weight $58.00 $2865.00 David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Adjusts Outperform $72.00 $3600.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $60.00 $61.40 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Buy $71.00 $67.38 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $3050.00 $3050.00 Eric Gonzalez Keybanc Adjusts Overweight $68.00 $3400.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Adjusts Buy $70.00 $3270.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Chipotle Mexican Grill. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Chipotle Mexican Grill's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Chipotle Mexican Grill's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $9.9 billion in 2023. The Mexican concept is predominately company-owned, although it recently inked a development agreement with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of nearly 3,440 stores at the end of 2023, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

Key Indicators: Chipotle Mexican Grill's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Chipotle Mexican Grill's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.22%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chipotle Mexican Grill's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.88%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chipotle Mexican Grill's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.26%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Chipotle Mexican Grill's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.15, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

