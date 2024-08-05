Beyond The Numbers: 3 Analysts Discuss Helmerich & Payne Stock

In the preceding three months, 3 analysts have released ratings for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $42.0, along with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. This current average represents a 2.71% decrease from the previous average price target of $43.17.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Helmerich & Payne among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Mackey RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $50.00 $48.00 Chase Mulvehill B of A Securities Lowers Buy $40.00 $42.50 Ian Macpherson Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $36.00 $39.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Helmerich & Payne. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Helmerich & Payne compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Helmerich & Payne's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Helmerich & Payne's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Helmerich & Payne analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne maintains one of the largest fleets of land drilling rigs in the US. The company's FlexRig line is the leading choice to drill horizontal wells for production of US tight oil and gas. H&P is present in nearly every major US shale play and has a small but growing presence internationally.

Helmerich & Payne's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Helmerich & Payne's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.62%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Helmerich & Payne's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.54%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.96%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, Helmerich & Payne adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HP

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Dec 2021 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Equal-Weight Underweight Nov 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for HP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.