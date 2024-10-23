Beyond The Numbers: 3 Analysts Discuss Hanmi Financial Stock

In the latest quarter, 3 analysts provided ratings for Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Hanmi Financial, revealing an average target of $21.33, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Observing a 1.57% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $21.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Hanmi Financial is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Wedbush Maintains Neutral $21.00 $21.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $22.00 $20.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Lowers Neutral $21.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Hanmi Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hanmi Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hanmi Financial's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Hanmi Financial's Background

Hanmi Financial Corp is a Los Angeles-based bank that caters to Korean-Americans and other multi-ethnic communities across California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The bank mainly focuses on small businesses and commercial and real estate loans. Hanmi also offers trade-finance products. The bank has several lending offices outside California and plans to expand outside the state mainly through acquisitions. The Bank's revenues are derived from interest and fees on loans, interest, and dividends on the securities portfolio, service charges on deposit accounts, and sales of SBA loans.

Breaking Down Hanmi Financial's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Hanmi Financial's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.71%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hanmi Financial's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.27%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hanmi Financial's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hanmi Financial's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.6, Hanmi Financial adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

