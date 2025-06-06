Beyond The Numbers: 26 Analysts Discuss Trade Desk Stock

Ratings for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) were provided by 26 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 14 12 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 7 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Trade Desk, revealing an average target of $83.5, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Experiencing a 13.42% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $96.44.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Trade Desk among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $78.00 $77.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Raises Outperform $92.00 $90.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $80.00 $75.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Lowers Buy $90.00 $110.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $80.00 $60.00 Jason Butler JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $100.00 $115.00 Tom White DA Davidson Lowers Buy $92.00 $103.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $80.00 $67.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $85.00 $100.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Announces Buy $77.00 - Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Buy $63.00 $70.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $87.00 $122.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $60.00 $132.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $95.00 $130.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Lowers Buy $80.00 $116.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $67.00 $74.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $72.00 $101.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $74.00 $130.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $100.00 $120.00 Andrew Boone Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $115.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Trade Desk. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Trade Desk compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Trade Desk compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Trade Desk's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Trade Desk's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It uses data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry, and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Trade Desk

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Trade Desk's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 25.4%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Trade Desk's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trade Desk's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.79% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trade Desk's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.86%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Trade Desk's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.12.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

