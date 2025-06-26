Beyond The Numbers: 25 Analysts Discuss Trade Desk Stock

Throughout the last three months, 25 analysts have evaluated Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 14 10 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 6 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $82.0, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This current average has decreased by 11.35% from the previous average price target of $92.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Trade Desk is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $68.00 $74.00 Matthew Condon JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $78.00 $77.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Raises Outperform $92.00 $90.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $80.00 $75.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Lowers Buy $90.00 $110.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $80.00 $60.00 Jason Butler JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $100.00 $115.00 Tom White DA Davidson Lowers Buy $92.00 $103.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $80.00 $67.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $85.00 $100.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Announces Buy $77.00 - Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Buy $63.00 $70.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $87.00 $122.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $60.00 $132.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $95.00 $130.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Lowers Buy $80.00 $116.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $67.00 $74.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $72.00 $101.00

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Trade Desk's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Trade Desk analyst ratings.

Get to Know Trade Desk Better

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It uses data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry, and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Trade Desk

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Trade Desk's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 25.4%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trade Desk's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.79%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Trade Desk's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.12, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

