Beyond The Numbers: 25 Analysts Discuss First Solar Stock

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) underwent analysis by 25 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 11 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 7 6 2 0 0 2M Ago 4 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for First Solar, revealing an average target of $253.76, a high estimate of $356.00, and a low estimate of $194.00. This current average has increased by 6.4% from the previous average price target of $238.50.

The standing of First Solar among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Philip Shen Roth MKM Raises Buy $320.00 $230.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Neutral $274.00 $209.00 Markus Leistner DZ Bank Announces Hold $270.00 - Jon Windham UBS Raises Buy $350.00 $270.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $262.00 $240.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Buy $270.00 $252.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $219.00 $195.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Overweight $228.00 $227.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Buy $356.00 $359.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $240.00 $237.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Buy $252.00 $250.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $271.00 $269.00 Dushyant Ailani Jefferies Raises Buy $211.00 $209.50 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Buy $209.00 $196.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $248.00 $245.00 Brian Kinstlinger Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $268.00 $265.00 Sean Morgan Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $227.00 - Christine Cho Barclays Raises Overweight $227.00 $224.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $250.00 $187.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Maintains Buy $230.00 $230.00 Markus Leistner DZ Bank Announces Buy $205.00 - Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $269.00 $269.00 Sean Milligan Janney Montgomery Scott Announces Buy $236.00 - Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Buy $194.00 $187.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Maintains Positive $258.00 $258.00

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Breaking Down First Solar's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining First Solar's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.58% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: First Solar's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 30.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Solar's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.38% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Solar's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.5%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: First Solar's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

