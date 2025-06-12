Beyond The Numbers: 23 Analysts Discuss Robinhood Markets Stock

Ratings for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) were provided by 23 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 7 5 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $61.96, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. A 4.81% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $65.09.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Robinhood Markets. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $82.00 $81.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $85.00 $70.00 Charles Bendit Redburn Atlantic Raises Sell $48.00 $40.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $71.00 $71.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $72.00 $64.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $64.00 $54.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $71.00 $58.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $64.00 $56.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $43.00 $40.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $47.00 $44.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $60.00 $62.00 John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $58.00 $62.00 Michael Leshock Keybanc Lowers Overweight $55.00 $75.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $90.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $70.00 $75.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $70.00 $77.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $45.00 $76.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Neutral $50.00 $60.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $77.00 $77.00 John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $62.00 $70.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $60.00 $60.00 Ed Engel Compass Point Announces Buy $61.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Robinhood Markets. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Robinhood Markets. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Robinhood Markets compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Robinhood Markets compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Robinhood Markets's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Robinhood Markets's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Robinhood Markets analyst ratings.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

Robinhood Markets: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Robinhood Markets displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 50.0%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Robinhood Markets's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 36.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Robinhood Markets's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Robinhood Markets's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Robinhood Markets's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.14, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HOOD

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Redburn Atlantic Downgrades Neutral Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for HOOD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.