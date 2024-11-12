Beyond The Numbers: 21 Analysts Discuss Twilio Stock

In the last three months, 21 analysts have published ratings on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.
The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|3
|6
|12
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|2
|4
|10
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $84.81, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average reflects an increase of 17.17% from the previous average price target of $72.38.
Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look
The perception of Twilio by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Michael Turrin
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$120.00
|$80.00
|Michael Turrin
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$80.00
|$75.00
|Ryan Macwilliams
|Barclays
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$80.00
|$65.00
|Kash Rangan
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Neutral
|$77.00
|$67.00
|William Power
|Baird
|Raises
|Neutral
|$80.00
|$65.00
|Taylor McGinnis
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$88.00
|$74.00
|Michael Latimore
|Northland Capital Markets
|Raises
|Market Perform
|$86.00
|$66.00
|Ittai Kidron
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$90.00
|$85.00
|J. Derrick Wood
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Hold
|$85.00
|$70.00
|Mark Murphy
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$83.00
|$78.00
|Samad Samana
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Hold
|$85.00
|$60.00
|Siti Panigrahi
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Neutral
|$70.00
|$60.00
|James Fish
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$94.00
|$83.00
|Ryan Koontz
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$91.00
|$71.00
|Meta Marshall
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$77.00
|$70.00
|Michael Turrin
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$75.00
|$65.00
|Ittai Kidron
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$85.00
|$65.00
|Patrick Walravens
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$110.00
|$110.00
|Peter Weed
|Bernstein
|Raises
|Market Perform
|$70.00
|$68.00
|Peter Weed
|Bernstein
|Raises
|Market Perform
|$70.00
|$68.00
|Ivan Feinseth
|Tigress Financial
|Raises
|Buy
|$85.00
|$75.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Twilio. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Twilio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Twilio's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.
For valuable insights into Twilio's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Twilio analyst ratings.
Discovering Twilio: A Closer Look
Twilio is a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service company offering communication building blocks that allow for a fully customized customer engagement experience spanning voice, video, chat, and SMS messaging. It does this through various application programming interfaces and prebuilt solution applications aimed at improving customer engagement. The company leverages its Super Network, a global network of carrier relationships, to facilitate high-speed, cost-effective communication.
Unraveling the Financial Story of Twilio
Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.
Revenue Growth: Twilio's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.67%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.
Net Margin: Twilio's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.86%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Twilio's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.11% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.
Debt Management: Twilio's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.
What Are Analyst Ratings?
Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.
Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.
