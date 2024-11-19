Beyond The Numbers: 21 Analysts Discuss Diamondback Energy Stock

In the preceding three months, 21 analysts have released ratings for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 14 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 10 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $215.67, a high estimate of $252.00, and a low estimate of $182.00. A 2.78% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $221.84.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Diamondback Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $237.00 $232.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $210.00 $210.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $195.00 $195.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $218.00 $219.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $233.00 $237.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $230.00 $220.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $216.00 $225.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $252.00 $240.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $225.00 $245.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Raises Outperform $215.00 $205.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Raises Buy $195.00 $154.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $210.00 $216.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Announces Overweight $182.00 - Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $219.00 $230.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $209.00 $235.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $220.00 $255.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $223.00 $247.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $220.00 $220.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $198.00 $185.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Announces Hold $185.00 - Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $237.00 $245.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Diamondback Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Diamondback Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Diamondback Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Diamondback Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Diamondback Energy analyst ratings.

Discovering Diamondback Energy: A Closer Look

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas producer in the United States. The company operates exclusively in the Permian Basin. At the end of 2023, the company reported net proven reserves of 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged about 448,000 barrels per day in 2023, at a ratio of 59% oil, 21% natural gas liquids, and 20% natural gas.

Diamondback Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Diamondback Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.03%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Diamondback Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 24.91%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Diamondback Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Diamondback Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Diamondback Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.35.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FANG

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Scotiabank Upgrades Sector Perform Sector Outperform Mar 2022 B of A Securities Downgrades Buy Neutral Mar 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FANG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.