Beyond The Numbers: 20 Analysts Discuss Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock

During the last three months, 20 analysts shared their evaluations of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 13 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 6 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $1199.6, along with a high estimate of $1300.00 and a low estimate of $1000.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.13% from the previous average price target of $1130.35.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1282.00 $1250.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $1250.00 $1250.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $1242.00 $1166.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Raises Overweight $1200.00 $1150.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1240.00 $1232.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $1300.00 $1180.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1200.00 $1125.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $1220.00 $1200.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Raises Buy $1200.00 $1135.00 Tyler Van Buren TD Cowen Raises Buy $1200.00 $1030.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $1000.00 $925.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $1166.00 $1000.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $1180.00 $1040.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $1182.00 $1183.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $1200.00 $1050.00 John Newman Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $1152.00 $1152.00 Jasper Hellweg Argus Research Raises Buy $1170.00 $1060.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $1229.00 $1229.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Raises Overweight $1150.00 $1050.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1229.00 $1200.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Better

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including Eylea, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Dupixent in immunology; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and CRISPR-based gene editing (Intellia).

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.32%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 40.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.19%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.07%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.1.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

