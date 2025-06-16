Beyond The Numbers: 20 Analysts Discuss Analog Devices Stock

In the latest quarter, 20 analysts provided ratings for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 4 7 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 5 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 1 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $230.95, a high estimate of $295.00, and a low estimate of $155.00. This current average represents a 5.51% decrease from the previous average price target of $244.42.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Analog Devices by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $235.00 $205.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $285.00 $295.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $205.00 $200.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $250.00 $250.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $185.00 $170.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $212.00 $214.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $215.00 $240.00 David Williams Benchmark Lowers Buy $260.00 $275.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $248.00 $225.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $260.00 $235.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $250.00 $230.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $265.00 $225.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $295.00 $300.00 Jay Goldberg Seaport Global Announces Sell $155.00 - Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $170.00 $240.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $214.00 $250.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Lowers Buy $225.00 $275.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $230.00 $280.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $225.00 $270.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Buy $235.00 $265.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Analog Devices. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Analog Devices. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Analog Devices compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Analog Devices compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Analog Devices's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Analog Devices's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Analog Devices analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Analog Devices

Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed-signal, and digital-signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa. The company serves tens of thousands of customers; more than half of its chip sales are to industrial and automotive end markets. ADI's chips are also incorporated into wireless infrastructure equipment.

Analog Devices's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Analog Devices showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.28% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Analog Devices's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.58% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Analog Devices's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.63%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Analog Devices's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Analog Devices's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.21, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ADI

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ADI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.