Beyond The Numbers: 19 Analysts Discuss Ncino Stock

19 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 7 7 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $29.32, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Experiencing a 21.65% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $37.42.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Ncino is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $26.00 $19.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $24.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $25.00 $28.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $26.00 $22.00 Ryan Tomasello Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $28.00 $40.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Hold $21.00 $44.00 Alexander Sklar Raymond James Lowers Outperform $32.00 $42.00 Aaron Kimson Citizens Capital Markets Lowers Market Outperform $32.00 $43.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Overweight $24.00 $44.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $38.00 $38.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $23.00 $39.00 Adam Hotchkiss Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $24.00 $42.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $19.00 $35.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $28.00 $45.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $28.00 $38.00 Ryan Tomasello Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $40.00 $44.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $35.00 $42.00 Alexander Sklar Raymond James Lowers Outperform $42.00 $44.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $38.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ncino. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ncino compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ncino's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ncino's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Ncino

Ncino Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. Its software solution digitizes, automates, and streamlines inefficient and complex processes & workflows and utilizes data analytics & artificial intelligence that enables financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans, and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposits, and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. It also offers professional services, including configuration & implementation, training, and advisory services. The company generates the majority of its revenue from subscription services. The company caters to financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, and credit unions. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Ncino's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Ncino displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.29%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ncino's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ncino's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.71%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ncino's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.19%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ncino's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.22, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

