Beyond The Numbers: 18 Analysts Discuss Evolent Health Stock

Throughout the last three months, 18 analysts have evaluated Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 7 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $15.22, along with a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. Highlighting a 19.13% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $18.82.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Evolent Health. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $12.00 $13.00 Constantine Davides Citizens Capital Markets Raises Market Outperform $13.00 $12.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $16.00 $17.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $12.00 $12.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $13.00 $15.00 Jeff Jones Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $18.00 $28.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $16.00 $23.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Buy $15.00 $20.00 Jeff Garro Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $16.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Buy $14.00 $27.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $17.00 $20.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Buy $20.00 $24.00 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Lowers Buy $18.00 $21.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $18.00 $27.00 Matthew Sheerin Needham Announces Buy $15.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Evolent Health. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Evolent Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Evolent Health's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Evolent Health's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Evolent Health analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Evolent Health

Evolent Health Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. It provides specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, musculoskeletal markets and holistic total cost of care management along with an integrated platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure under one go to market package. The primary solutions provided by the company include specialty care management services, total cost of care management, and administrative services.

Evolent Health's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Evolent Health's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.27% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Evolent Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -4.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Evolent Health's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.0%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Evolent Health's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.21% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Evolent Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.71, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EVH

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight Aug 2021 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Mar 2021 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for EVH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.