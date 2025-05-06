Beyond The Numbers: 18 Analysts Discuss Albemarle Stock

In the latest quarter, 18 analysts provided ratings for Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 12 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 1 0 1M Ago 0 2 6 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 2 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $75.78, a high estimate of $122.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. Experiencing a 16.57% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $90.83.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Albemarle among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $65.00 $75.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $58.00 $68.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $60.00 $80.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $95.00 $102.00 David Deckelbaum TD Securities Lowers Hold $65.00 $115.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $64.00 $85.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Neutral $60.00 $77.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Lowers Overweight $102.00 $122.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Lowers Hold $65.00 $85.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $80.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $64.00 $86.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Neutral $85.00 $90.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $85.00 $90.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $68.00 $73.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $75.00 $85.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $122.00 $127.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Lowers Hold $85.00 $96.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $86.00 $99.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Albemarle. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Albemarle. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Albemarle compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Albemarle compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Albemarle's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Albemarle's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Albemarle analyst ratings.

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Albemarle's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Albemarle's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -20.86%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Albemarle's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.03%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.0%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albemarle's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.0%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Albemarle's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.47, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ALB

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Underweight May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ALB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.