Beyond The Numbers: 17 Analysts Discuss Workday Stock

17 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $299.53, a high estimate of $340.00, and a low estimate of $242.00. Observing a 2.38% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $292.56.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Workday. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $310.00 $300.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Neutral $270.00 $287.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $300.00 $265.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $320.00 $300.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $320.00 $280.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $330.00 $300.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $330.00 $315.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Hold $242.00 $270.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $305.00 $314.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Buy $285.00 $310.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $270.00 $285.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $340.00 - Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Hold $270.00 $255.00

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Workday displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.76%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Workday's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.94%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Workday's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Workday's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Workday's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

