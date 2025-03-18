Beyond The Numbers: 17 Analysts Discuss Ralph Lauren Stock

Ratings for Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) were provided by 17 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 8 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $296.12, a high estimate of $348.00, and a low estimate of $225.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.39% increase from the previous average price target of $268.25.

The standing of Ralph Lauren among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $286.00 $280.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $342.00 $285.00 Tom Nikic Needham Announces Buy $310.00 - Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $280.00 $220.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Raises Buy $310.00 $285.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $348.00 $332.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $275.00 $225.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $315.00 $265.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $310.00 $257.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Raises Buy $330.00 $285.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $265.00 $265.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $268.00 $258.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $265.00 $265.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Raises Buy $285.00 $260.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Raises Buy $285.00 $280.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $335.00 $315.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $225.00 $215.00

About Ralph Lauren

Founded by designer Ralph Lauren in 1967 in New York City, Ralph Lauren Corp. designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle merchandise in North America, Europe, and Asia. Best known for its iconic polo shirts, its products also include other types of apparel, footwear, eyewear, jewelry, handbags, home goods, and fragrances. The company's brands include Ralph Lauren Collection, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Lauren Ralph Lauren. Distribution channels for Ralph Lauren include wholesale (department stores and specialty stores), retail (company-owned retail stores and e-commerce), and licensing.

Ralph Lauren: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Ralph Lauren's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.83%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ralph Lauren's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.87%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ralph Lauren's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.94%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ralph Lauren's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.29%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ralph Lauren's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

