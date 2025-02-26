Beyond The Numbers: 17 Analysts Discuss PayPal Holdings Stock

Across the recent three months, 17 analysts have shared their insights on PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 9 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for PayPal Holdings, revealing an average target of $99.65, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $79.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.44% increase from the previous average price target of $93.62.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of PayPal Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $80.00 $79.00 Andrew Boone Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $117.00 $115.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Lowers Outperform $95.00 $100.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Buy $98.00 $97.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $79.00 $90.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $93.00 $88.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $80.00 $75.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Buy $97.00 $94.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $101.00 $94.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $76.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $110.00 $92.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $115.00 $95.00 Darrin Peller Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $107.00 - Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $104.00 $92.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Buy $103.00 $86.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PayPal Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PayPal Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of PayPal Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 434 million active accounts at the end of 2024. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Breaking Down PayPal Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: PayPal Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.24%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: PayPal Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.4%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.52%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PayPal Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: PayPal Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.48, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

