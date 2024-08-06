Beyond The Numbers: 17 Analysts Discuss eBay Stock

17 analysts have shared their evaluations of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 8 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 4 0 1 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $58.88, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.53% increase from the previous average price target of $54.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of eBay among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Hold $58.00 $50.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $46.00 $38.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $60.00 $52.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Raises Buy $65.00 $64.00 Lee Horowitz Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $64.00 $60.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $65.00 $58.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $53.00 $47.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $64.00 $58.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $57.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $62.00 $58.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $57.00 $53.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $64.00 $61.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Announces Neutral $60.00 - Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $57.00 $47.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $58.00 $58.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $58.00 $57.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Hold $55.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to eBay. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of eBay compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for eBay's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering eBay: A Closer Look

EBay operates one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world, with $73 billion in 2023 gross merchandise volume, or GMV, rendering the firm a top 10 global e-commerce company. The company generates revenue from listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements with service providers, and managed payments, with its platform connecting more than 130 million buyers and roughly 20 million sellers across almost 190 global markets at the end of 2023. EBay generates just north of 50% of its GMV in international markets, with a large presence in the UK, Germany, and Australia.

eBay: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, eBay showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.26% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): eBay's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.8%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, eBay adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

