Beyond The Numbers: 17 Analysts Discuss Eastman Chemical Stock

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Eastman Chemical, presenting an average target of $104.59, a high estimate of $128.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. A 8.21% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $113.94.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Eastman Chemical. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Michael Leithead |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $85.00|$108.00 | |Duffy Fischer |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $87.00|$112.00 | |Aleksey Yefremov |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $106.00|$120.00 | |Vincent Andrews |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $115.00|$125.00 | |Jeffrey Zekaukas |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $76.00|$112.00 | |Aleksey Yefremov |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $120.00|$128.00 | |Michael Sison |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $90.00|$125.00 | |Joshua Spector |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $115.00|$123.00 | |Charles Neivert |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $99.00|$105.00 | |Patrick Cunningham |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $101.00|$105.00 | |John Roberts |Mizuho |Maintains |Outperform | $105.00|$105.00 | |Charles Neivert |Piper Sandler |Raises |Neutral | $105.00|$102.00 | |Arun Viswanathan |RBC Capital |Raises |Sector Perform | $103.00|$101.00 | |Jeffrey Zekaukas |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $112.00|$110.00 | |Michael Leithead |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $108.00|$111.00 | |Aleksey Yefremov |Keybanc |Raises |Overweight | $128.00|$121.00 | |Joshua Spector |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $123.00|$124.00 |

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Eastman Chemical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eastman Chemical compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eastman Chemical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Eastman Chemical's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Eastman Chemical's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Eastman Chemical

Established in 1920 to produce chemicals for Eastman Kodak, Eastman Chemical has grown into a global specialty chemical company with manufacturing sites around the world. The company generates the majority of its sales outside of the United States, with a strong presence in Asian markets. During the past several years, Eastman has sold noncore businesses, choosing to focus on higher-margin specialty product offerings.

Financial Insights: Eastman Chemical

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Eastman Chemical's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.87%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Eastman Chemical's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.95%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eastman Chemical's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.12% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Eastman Chemical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.86, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

