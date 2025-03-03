Beyond The Numbers: 17 Analysts Discuss Boston Scientific Stock

In the preceding three months, 17 analysts have released ratings for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Boston Scientific, presenting an average target of $114.88, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $103.06, the current average has increased by 11.47%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Boston Scientific by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $120.00 $115.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $118.00 $111.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Raises Buy $130.00 $105.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $122.00 $119.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $116.00 $105.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $118.00 $100.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $122.00 $107.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $120.00 $100.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $115.00 $95.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $119.00 $101.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Raises Overweight $110.00 $100.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $107.00 $98.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $98.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $101.00 $98.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Boston Scientific. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Boston Scientific compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Boston Scientific's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Boston Scientific Better

Boston Scientific produces less invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, kidney stone management, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, upper gastrointestinal tract diagnostics, interventional oncology, neuromodulation for chronic pain, and treatment of incontinence. The firm markets its devices to healthcare professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for nearly half of the firm's total sales.

Financial Insights: Boston Scientific

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Boston Scientific showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.44% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Boston Scientific's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.39% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boston Scientific's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.46%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.51.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

