Beyond The Numbers: 17 Analysts Discuss Axsome Therapeutics Stock

17 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $149.24, along with a high estimate of $190.00 and a low estimate of $116.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.88% increase from the previous average price target of $145.06.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Axsome Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $133.00 $133.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Outperform $137.00 $122.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Raises Buy $190.00 $180.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $143.00 $139.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $190.00 $180.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $139.00 $139.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $133.00 $133.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Raises Buy $180.00 $150.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $133.00 $133.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $122.00 $124.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $121.00 $121.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $116.00 $112.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Axsome Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Axsome Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Axsome Therapeutics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Axsome Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Axsome Therapeutics analyst ratings.

Get to Know Axsome Therapeutics Better

Axsome Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel therapies for the management of the central nervous system, or CNS, disorders for which there are limited treatment options. Its pipeline products include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14. It manages its business as one operating segment and reporting unit, which is the business of developing and delivering novel therapies for the management of CNS disorders.

Axsome Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Axsome Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 81.27%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Axsome Therapeutics's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -61.67%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axsome Therapeutics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -66.0%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.64%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Axsome Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.07, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AXSM

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform Nov 2021 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform Aug 2021 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AXSM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.