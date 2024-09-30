Beyond The Numbers: 16 Analysts Discuss Permian Resources Stock

16 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $18.94, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. A decline of 5.63% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Permian Resources is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $19.00 - Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $18.00 $19.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $19.00 $22.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $17.00 $20.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $15.00 $16.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $21.00 $23.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $19.00 $21.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $16.00 $18.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $21.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $21.00 $24.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Announces Outperform $21.00 -

Discovering Permian Resources: A Closer Look

Permian Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on generating outsized returns to stakeholders through the responsible acquisition, optimization and development of oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets. The Company's assets and operations are primarily concentrated in the core of the Permian Basin, and its properties consist of large, contiguous acreage blocks located in West Texas and New Mexico.

Permian Resources: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Permian Resources's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 99.89% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Permian Resources's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.87%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Permian Resources's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.54%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, Permian Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

