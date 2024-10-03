Beyond The Numbers: 16 Analysts Discuss KKR Stock

In the preceding three months, 16 analysts have released ratings for KKR (NYSE:KKR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 7 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $138.44, a high estimate of $154.00, and a low estimate of $117.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $126.15, the current average has increased by 9.74%.

The perception of KKR by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $145.00 $137.00 Vikram Gandhi HSBC Announces Buy $148.00 - Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $130.00 - Nicholas Watts Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $153.00 - Chris Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $150.00 $130.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $135.00 $115.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Buy $154.00 $145.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $137.00 $123.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $146.00 $117.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $128.00 $121.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $144.00 $125.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $141.00 $128.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $117.00 $112.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $125.00 $116.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $117.00 $114.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Buy $145.00 $157.00

Delving into KKR's Background

KKR is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $601.3 billion in total managed assets, including $487.3 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of June 2024. The company has two core segments: asset management (which includes private markets—private equity, credit, infrastructure, energy, and real estate—and public markets—primarily credit and hedge/investment fund platforms) and insurance (following the firm's initial investment in, and then ultimate purchase of, Global Atlantic Financial Group, which is engaged in retirement/annuity and life insurance lines as well as reinsurance).

KKR: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: KKR's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: KKR's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): KKR's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): KKR's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: KKR's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.32, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

