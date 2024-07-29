Beyond The Numbers: 16 Analysts Discuss Electronic Arts Stock

16 analysts have shared their evaluations of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $156.06, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $152.12, the current average has increased by 2.59%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Electronic Arts. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Handler Roth MKM Raises Neutral $152.00 $135.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $150.00 $140.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $153.00 $153.00 Drew Crum Stifel Raises Buy $165.00 $163.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $170.00 $150.00 David Karnovsky JP Morgan Raises Neutral $155.00 $148.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Neutral $161.00 $148.00 Timothy O'Shea Jefferies Raises Buy $165.00 $160.00 Drew Crum Stifel Raises Buy $163.00 $150.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $150.00 $150.00 Benjamin Soff Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $150.00 $153.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $154.00 $160.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $162.00 $162.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Lowers Outperform $150.00 $160.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $162.00 $162.00 Eric Handler Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $135.00 $140.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Electronic Arts. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Electronic Arts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Electronic Arts's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Electronic Arts's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Electronic Arts analyst ratings.

About Electronic Arts

EA is one of the world's largest third-party video game publishers and has transitioned from a console-based video game publisher to the one of the largest publishers on consoles, PC, and mobile. The firm owns number of large franchises, including Madden, EA Sports FC (formerly FIFA), Battlefield, Apex Legends, Mass Effect, Dragon's Age, and Need for Speed.

Electronic Arts's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Electronic Arts faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.07% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Electronic Arts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Electronic Arts's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.42%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Electronic Arts's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.26, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EA

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 MKM Partners Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for EA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.