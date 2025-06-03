Beyond The Numbers: 16 Analysts Discuss Braze Stock

Analysts' ratings for Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 16 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 6 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $48.38, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.48%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Braze is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $45.00 - Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Overweight $47.00 $70.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $38.00 $48.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $40.00 $55.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $40.00 $50.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Raises Outperform $48.00 $45.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $55.00 $50.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 Patrick Walravens Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $68.00 $68.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $55.00 $50.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $50.00 $48.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $50.00 $55.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Lowers Outperform $45.00 $48.00 Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $43.00 -

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Braze. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Braze compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Braze compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Braze's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Braze's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Braze analyst ratings.

Delving into Braze's Background

Braze Inc is a customer engagement platform that powers customer-centric interactions between consumers and brands. The company provides solutions for Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Financial Services, and Travel & Hospitality related industries. The company offers a single, vertically integrated platform that encompasses the various functionalities, or layers, required for modern customer engagement: data ingestion, classification, orchestration, personalization, and action, all of which is supported by Sage AI by Braze, its AI engine designed to power AI functionality across all layers of this stack. It generates majority of its revenue from the United States.

Braze's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Braze displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 22.48%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.72%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Braze's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.69%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.01%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Braze's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

