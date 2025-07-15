Beyond The Numbers: 15 Analysts Discuss Pinterest Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 15 analysts have published ratings on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $39.2, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. Experiencing a 0.83% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $39.53.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Pinterest. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Buy $43.00 $40.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $42.00 $41.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $44.00 $41.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $40.00 $35.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $35.00 $30.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $40.00 $36.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $40.00 $38.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Lowers Buy $39.00 $40.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $28.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $41.00 $38.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $42.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $40.00 $37.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Lowers Buy $45.00 $55.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $36.00 $50.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $28.00 $42.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Pinterest. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Pinterest. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Pinterest compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Pinterest compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Pinterest's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Pinterest's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Pinterest

Pinterest is a social media platform with a focus on product and idea discovery. Pinterest users, or pinners, can leverage the platform as they go about gathering ideas on topics such as home improvement, fashion, cooking, and travel. The company has more than 500 million monthly active users, two thirds of whom are female. Pinterest generates revenue by selling digital ads on its platform. While the platform's user base spans the globe, the vast majority of its revenue stems from ads shown to North American users.

Pinterest: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Pinterest's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Pinterest's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.04%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.19%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pinterest's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Pinterest's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

