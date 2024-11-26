Beyond The Numbers: 15 Analysts Discuss Marvell Tech Stock

In the latest quarter, 15 analysts provided ratings for Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 4 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Marvell Tech and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $96.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $120.00 and a low estimate of $82.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.81% increase from the previous average price target of $90.07.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Marvell Tech is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $110.00 $90.00 Gary Mobley Loop Capital Announces Hold $95.00 - Atif Malik Citigroup Maintains Buy $91.00 $91.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Raises Buy $120.00 $100.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $85.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Raises Buy $115.00 $105.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $85.00 $85.00 Blayne Curtis Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $80.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $100.00 $100.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $87.00 $77.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $95.00 $90.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $98.00 $91.00 Suji Desilva Roth MKM Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $82.00 $77.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00

Discovering Marvell Tech: A Closer Look

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Marvell Tech's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Marvell Tech's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.07%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Marvell Tech's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marvell Tech's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marvell Tech's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.31.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

