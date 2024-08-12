Beyond The Numbers: 15 Analysts Discuss Legend Biotech Stock

Across the recent three months, 15 analysts have shared their insights on Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $76.73, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. A decline of 1.15% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Legend Biotech by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $86.00 $86.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $76.00 $70.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $70.00 $65.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 Yaron Werber TD Cowen Lowers Buy $67.00 $71.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $86.00 $86.00 Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Announces Buy $88.00 - Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $73.00 $86.00 James Shin Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $60.00 -

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Legend Biotech. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Legend Biotech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Legend Biotech's stock.

Legend Biotech Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The firm's lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is a chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR, T cell therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States of America. The company generates revenue from License and Collaboration revenue.

Understanding the Numbers: Legend Biotech's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Legend Biotech displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 158.67%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Legend Biotech's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -63.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Legend Biotech's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -4.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Legend Biotech's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.29.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

