Beyond The Numbers: 15 Analysts Discuss Estee Lauder Cos Stock

Throughout the last three months, 15 analysts have evaluated Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 12 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 5 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Estee Lauder Cos, revealing an average target of $68.53, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. This current average represents a 8.05% decrease from the previous average price target of $74.53.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Estee Lauder Cos by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $95.00 $71.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $56.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Neutral $62.00 $60.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $90.00 $100.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $60.00 $70.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $75.00 $92.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $66.00 $76.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $76.00 $76.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $62.00 $70.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $76.00 $76.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $60.00 $75.00 Christopher Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $70.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Neutral $55.00 $77.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $61.00 $72.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $67.00 $77.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Estee Lauder Cos compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Estee Lauder Cos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Estee Lauder Cos's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Estee Lauder Cos's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Estee Lauder Cos analyst ratings.

Discovering Estee Lauder Cos: A Closer Look

Estée Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (51% of fiscal 2024 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 30% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 31% from Asia-Pacific. Estée Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

A Deep Dive into Estee Lauder Cos's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Estee Lauder Cos faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -9.9% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Estee Lauder Cos's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.48% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Estee Lauder Cos's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.8%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, Estee Lauder Cos faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

