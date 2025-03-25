Beyond The Numbers: 15 Analysts Discuss Comcast Stock

Ratings for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were provided by 15 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 8 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $41.9, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. Experiencing a 10.85% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $47.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Comcast by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Hodulik UBS Lowers Neutral $40.00 $47.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $37.00 $42.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $36.00 $45.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $44.50 $48.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Lowers Buy $44.00 $47.00 Sebastiano Petti JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $39.00 $45.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Lowers Neutral $36.00 $42.00 Matthew Harrison Benchmark Lowers Buy $55.00 $57.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $37.00 $45.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $45.00 Jessica Reif Cohen B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $38.00 $50.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $44.00 $50.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Maintains Neutral $42.00 $42.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $45.00 $46.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Lowers Buy $53.00 $54.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Comcast. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Comcast compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Comcast's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Comcast's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Comcast analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Comcast

Comcast is made up of three parts. The core cable business owns networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to 63 million US homes and businesses, or nearly half of the country. About 50% of the locations in this territory subscribe to at least one Comcast service. Comcast acquired NBCUniversal from General Electric in 2011. NBCU owns several cable networks, including CNBC, MSNBC, and USA, the NBC network, the Peacock streaming platform, several local NBC affiliates, Universal Studios, and several theme parks. Sky, acquired in 2018, is a large television provider in the UK and has invested heavily in proprietary content to build this position. Sky is also a large pay-television provider in Italy and has a presence in Germany and Austria.

A Deep Dive into Comcast's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Comcast's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.11%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comcast's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.58% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comcast's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.78%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.16.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CMCSA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Truist Securities Downgrades Buy Hold Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CMCSA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.