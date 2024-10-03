Beyond The Numbers: 15 Analysts Discuss Academy Sports Stock

Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) underwent analysis by 15 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.
In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|3
|5
|7
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|3
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Analysts have recently evaluated Academy Sports and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $60.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $77.00 and a low estimate of $46.00. This current average has decreased by 3.19% from the previous average price target of $62.60.
Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look
The perception of Academy Sports by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Greg Melich
|Evercore ISI Group
|Lowers
|In-Line
|$60.00
|$65.00
|Jonathan Matuszewski
|Jefferies
|Lowers
|Buy
|$64.00
|$68.00
|Simeon Gutman
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|$60.00
|$60.00
|Will Gaertner
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$51.00
|$46.00
|John Kernan
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Hold
|$56.00
|$54.00
|Anthony Chukumba
|Loop Capital
|Maintains
|Buy
|$77.00
|$77.00
|Greg Melich
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$65.00
|$60.00
|Seth Basham
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$65.00
|$65.00
|Joseph Civello
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$63.00
|$60.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$65.00
|$65.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$65.00
|$65.00
|Seth Basham
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$65.00
|$65.00
|John Kernan
|TD Cowen
|Lowers
|Hold
|$54.00
|$58.00
|Will Gaertner
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$46.00
|$55.00
|Christopher Horvers
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$53.00
|$76.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Academy Sports. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Academy Sports compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Academy Sports's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Academy Sports's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Academy Sports analyst ratings.
All You Need to Know About Academy Sports
Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc is engaged in the retail business of sporting goods and outdoor recreation products. The product categories of the company are outdoors, apparel, sports & recreation, and footwear.
Academy Sports's Economic Impact: An Analysis
Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.
Revenue Growth: Academy Sports's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.15%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.
Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.
Return on Equity (ROE): Academy Sports's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.39%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.
Return on Assets (ROA): Academy Sports's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.93% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.
Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, Academy Sports adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.
How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?
Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.
Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.
Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover
Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Latest Ratings for ASO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Oct 2021
|Wedbush
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Oct 2021
|Oppenheimer
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for ASO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.