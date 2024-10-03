Beyond The Numbers: 15 Analysts Discuss Academy Sports Stock

Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) underwent analysis by 15 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 5 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Academy Sports and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $60.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $77.00 and a low estimate of $46.00. This current average has decreased by 3.19% from the previous average price target of $62.60.

The perception of Academy Sports by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $60.00 $65.00 Jonathan Matuszewski Jefferies Lowers Buy $64.00 $68.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $60.00 $60.00 Will Gaertner Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $46.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Hold $56.00 $54.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Maintains Buy $77.00 $77.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $65.00 $60.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Raises Buy $63.00 $60.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Hold $54.00 $58.00 Will Gaertner Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $46.00 $55.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $53.00 $76.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc is engaged in the retail business of sporting goods and outdoor recreation products. The product categories of the company are outdoors, apparel, sports & recreation, and footwear.

Academy Sports's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Academy Sports's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.15%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Academy Sports's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.39%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Academy Sports's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.93% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, Academy Sports adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

