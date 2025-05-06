Beyond The Numbers: 14 Analysts Discuss Rivian Automotive Stock

Ratings for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) were provided by 14 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 8 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $13.29, along with a high estimate of $18.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.47%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Rivian Automotive by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $10.00 $11.00 George Gianarikas Baird Lowers Neutral $14.00 $16.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $12.00 $14.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Neutral $12.00 $14.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $10.00 $11.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $13.00 $19.00 Mickey Legg Benchmark Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $11.00 $13.00 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Lowers Buy $16.00 $18.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $10.00 $13.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $11.00 Chris Pierce Needham Raises Buy $17.00 $14.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $13.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Rivian Automotive. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Rivian Automotive. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Rivian Automotive compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Rivian Automotive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Rivian Automotive's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Rivian Automotive's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Rivian Automotive analyst ratings.

Delving into Rivian Automotive's Background

Rivian Automotive Inc is an automotive manufacturer that develops and builds electric vehicles ("EVs") as well as software and services. It launches its consumer vehicle business with the R1 platform consisting of two vehicles: the R1T, and the R1S. The company has two reportable segments: Automotive, which derives the majority of revenue, and Software and Services segment. The Automotive reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from the production and sale of new EVs and the sale of regulatory credits generated by the production and sale of EVs. The Software and services reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues primarily from remarketing, vehicle repair and maintenance services, and vehicle electrical architecture and software development services.

A Deep Dive into Rivian Automotive's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Rivian Automotive's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 31.86%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Rivian Automotive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -42.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rivian Automotive's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -11.95%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rivian Automotive's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Rivian Automotive's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.87, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RIVN

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Buy Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Underweight Underweight Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for RIVN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.