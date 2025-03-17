Beyond The Numbers: 14 Analysts Discuss Range Resources Stock

During the last three months, 14 analysts shared their evaluations of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 5 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $40.43, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. This current average has increased by 8.01% from the previous average price target of $37.43.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Range Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bertrand Hodee Truist Securities Raises Hold $37.00 $35.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Neutral $45.00 $43.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $33.00 $32.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $43.00 $40.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $44.00 $43.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $41.00 $39.00 Umang Choudhary Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $43.00 $39.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $34.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $43.00 $39.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $32.00 $30.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform $45.00 $45.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $40.00 $40.00 Bertrand Hodee Truist Securities Raises Hold $35.00 $31.00 Doug Leggate B of A Securities Raises Buy $45.00 $34.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Range Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Range Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Range Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Range Resources's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Range Resources analyst ratings.

Delving into Range Resources's Background

Fort Worth-based Range Resources is an independent exploration and production company with that focuses entirely on its operations in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. At year-end 2024, Range Resources' proven reserves totaled 18.1 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 2.18 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 68% of production.

A Deep Dive into Range Resources's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Range Resources showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.5% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Range Resources's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Range Resources's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.42%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Range Resources's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.46.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RRC

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Susquehanna Maintains Neutral Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for RRC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.