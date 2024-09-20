Beyond The Numbers: 14 Analysts Discuss Progyny Stock

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) underwent analysis by 14 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $27.86, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average represents a 19.15% decrease from the previous average price target of $34.46.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Progyny among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $18.00 $24.00 Glen Santangelo Jefferies Lowers Buy $24.00 $31.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Buy $26.00 $33.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $22.00 $31.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $25.00 $37.00 Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $21.00 $25.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $37.00 $37.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $31.00 $41.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $31.00 $36.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $37.00 $48.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Buy $33.00 $37.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $24.00 $37.00 Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $25.00 $31.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $36.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Progyny. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Progyny compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Progyny's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Progyny Better

Progyny Inc is a company engaged in specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Its clients include employers across various industries. The fertility benefits solution consists of the treatment services (Smart Cycles), access to the Progyny network of high-quality fertility specialists that perform the Smart Cycle treatments and active management of the selective network of high-quality provider clinics.

Progyny's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Progyny's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.85%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Progyny's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.42%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Progyny's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.21%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Progyny's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.21%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Progyny's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

