Beyond The Numbers: 14 Analysts Discuss NEXTracker Stock

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on NEXTracker (NASDAQ:NXT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 5 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $56.57, a high estimate of $66.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. This current average has increased by 8.0% from the previous average price target of $52.38.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of NEXTracker by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |---------------------|-------------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ben Kallo |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $48.00|$59.00 | |Christine Cho |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $58.00|$60.00 | |Christopher Dendrinos|RBC Capital |Announces |Outperform | $55.00|- | |Julien Dumoulin-Smith|Jefferies |Raises |Buy | $56.00|$46.00 | |Ameet Thakkar |BMO Capital |Raises |Market Perform | $50.00|$48.00 | |Brian Lee |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Buy | $61.00|$54.00 | |Joseph Osha |Guggenheim |Raises |Buy | $62.00|$50.00 | |Biju Perincheril |Susquehanna |Raises |Positive | $54.00|$50.00 | |Jon Windham |UBS |Raises |Buy | $66.00|$60.00 | |Kashy Harrison |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $50.00|$47.00 | |Jordan Levy |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $56.00|$54.00 | |Mark Strouse |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $61.00|$58.00 | |Gus Richard |Northland Capital Markets|Raises |Outperform | $55.00|$48.00 | |Christine Cho |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $60.00|$47.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NEXTracker. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NEXTracker compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NEXTracker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of NEXTracker's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind NEXTracker

Nextracker (and its subsidiaries) is a leading provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects around the world. Nextracker's products enable solar panels in utility-scale power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance. Nextracker has operations in the United States, Mexico, Spain and other countries in Europe, India, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, and Brazil.

Unraveling the Financial Story of NEXTracker

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: NEXTracker's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.37%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: NEXTracker's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NEXTracker's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.63% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: NEXTracker's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.1, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

