Beyond The Numbers: 14 Analysts Discuss Marvell Tech Stock

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 8 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $95.57, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $82.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.26% increase from the previous average price target of $90.79.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Marvell Tech is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Atif Malik Citigroup Maintains Buy $91.00 $91.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Raises Buy $120.00 $100.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $85.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Raises Buy $115.00 $105.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $85.00 $85.00 Blayne Curtis Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $80.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $100.00 $100.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $87.00 $77.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $95.00 $90.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $98.00 $91.00 Suji Desilva Roth MKM Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $82.00 $77.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Marvell Tech. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Marvell Tech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Marvell Tech's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Marvell Tech's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Marvell Tech analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Financial Insights: Marvell Tech

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Marvell Tech faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.07% in revenue growth as of 31 July, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.19%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.35%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marvell Tech's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.95%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Marvell Tech's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.31, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

