Beyond The Numbers: 14 Analysts Discuss Marathon Petroleum Stock

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $182.64, a high estimate of $205.00, and a low estimate of $159.00. This current average has increased by 8.81% from the previous average price target of $167.85.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Marathon Petroleum's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $182.00 $160.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $200.00 $180.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $180.00 $147.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $189.00 $159.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $203.00 $175.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $175.00 $157.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $205.00 $182.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $188.00 $183.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $170.00 - Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $182.00 $180.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $180.00 $175.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $184.00 $168.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $159.00 $141.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $160.00 $175.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Marathon Petroleum. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Marathon Petroleum compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Marathon Petroleum's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Marathon Petroleum's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Marathon Petroleum analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum is an independent refiner with 13 refineries in the midcontinent, West Coast, and Gulf Coast of the United States with total throughput capacity of 3.0 million barrels per day. Its Dickinson, North Dakota, facility produces 184 million gallons a year of renewable diesel. Its Martinez, California, facility has the ability to produce 730 million gallons a year of renewable diesel. The firm also owns and operates midstream assets primarily through its listed master limited partnership, MPLX.

Financial Milestones: Marathon Petroleum's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Marathon Petroleum faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.64% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marathon Petroleum's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.43%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marathon Petroleum's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.09% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.96.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

