Beyond The Numbers: 14 Analysts Discuss Legend Biotech Stock

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $77.93, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $67.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.71% from the previous average price target of $76.62.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Legend Biotech by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $86.00 $86.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $76.00 $70.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $70.00 $65.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 Yaron Werber TD Cowen Lowers Buy $67.00 $71.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $86.00 $86.00 Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Announces Buy $88.00 - Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Legend Biotech. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Legend Biotech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Legend Biotech's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The firm's lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is a chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR, T cell therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States of America. The company generates revenue from License and Collaboration revenue.

Financial Milestones: Legend Biotech's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Legend Biotech's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 154.36% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -9.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Legend Biotech's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Legend Biotech's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Legend Biotech's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.29.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

