Beyond The Numbers: 14 Analysts Discuss Comerica Stock

In the last three months, 14 analysts have published ratings on Comerica (NYSE:CMA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 6 5 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 3 4 3 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $58.64, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 11.04%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Comerica among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Underweight $60.00 $52.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $61.00 $60.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $60.00 $57.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Underperform $47.00 - Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $57.00 $65.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $57.00 $66.00 Karl Shepard RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $65.00 $75.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $68.00 $77.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers Underperform $50.00 $65.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $67.00 David George Baird Lowers Outperform $75.00 $80.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $52.00 $64.00 Nicholas Holowko UBS Announces Neutral $59.00 - Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $55.00 $63.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Comerica. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Comerica compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Comerica's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Comerica's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Comerica

With assets of around $80 billion, Comerica is primarily a relationship-based commercial bank headquartered in Dallas. In addition to Texas, Comerica's other primary geographies are California and Michigan, with locations also in Arizona and Florida and select businesses operating in several other states as well as Canada and Mexico.

Understanding the Numbers: Comerica's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Comerica's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.74% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.9%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comerica's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.58%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.05.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

