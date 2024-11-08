Beyond The Numbers: 14 Analysts Discuss Chewy Stock

In the preceding three months, 14 analysts have released ratings for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 2 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 7 2 2 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $31.79, along with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 18.93% increase from the previous average price target of $26.73.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Chewy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Zaccone Citigroup Raises Buy $40.00 $28.00 Bill Kerr TD Cowen Announces Buy $38.00 - Peter Keith Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $35.00 $35.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $35.00 $35.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $33.00 $28.00 Lauren Schenk Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $33.00 $30.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $32.00 $24.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Overweight $34.00 $32.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Neutral $30.00 $21.00 Curtis Nagle B of A Securities Raises Underperform $24.00 $20.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $29.00 $22.00 Lauren Schenk Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $30.00 $28.00 Justin Kleber Baird Raises Outperform $32.00 $26.00 Curtis Nagle B of A Securities Raises Underperform $20.00 $18.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Chewy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chewy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Chewy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Chewy

Chewy is the largest e-commerce pet care retailer in the US, generating $11.2 billion in 2023 sales across pet food, treats, hard goods, and pharmacy categories. The firm was founded in 2011, acquired by PetSmart in 2017, and tapped public markets as a stand-alone company in 2019 after spending a couple of years developing under the aegis of the pet superstore chain. The firm generates sales from pet food, treats, over-the-counter medications, medical prescription fulfillment, and hard goods, like crates, leashes, and bowls.

Financial Milestones: Chewy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Chewy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.63% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Chewy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.46%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chewy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 52.96% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chewy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 9.49%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, Chewy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

