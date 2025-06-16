Beyond The Numbers: 14 Analysts Discuss Celanese Stock

Throughout the last three months, 14 analysts have evaluated Celanese (NYSE:CE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 4 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $60.57, with a high estimate of $76.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. Observing a 0.23% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $60.43.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Celanese by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $66.00 $45.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $55.00 $46.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Buy $61.00 $55.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $59.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $76.00 $71.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $40.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Lowers Overweight $71.00 $76.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $55.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $46.00 $60.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $48.00 $50.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $52.00 $58.00 David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $75.00 $70.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $75.00 $85.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Maintains Overweight $76.00 $76.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Celanese. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Celanese compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Celanese's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Celanese's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Celanese

Celanese is one of the world's largest producers of acetic acid and its downstream derivative chemicals, which are used in various end markets, including coatings and adhesives. The company is also one of the largest producers of specialty polymers, which are used in the automotive, electronics, medical, building, and consumer end markets. The company also makes cellulose derivatives used in cigarette filters.

A Deep Dive into Celanese's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Celanese's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.5%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Celanese's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.88% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Celanese's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.41%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celanese's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.09%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.53, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

